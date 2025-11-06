Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

