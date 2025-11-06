Q1 Earnings Estimate for CAVA Group Issued By William Blair

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for CAVA Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.3%

CAVA Group stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 284.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

