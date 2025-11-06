OneAscent Family Office LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

OneAscent Family Office LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

