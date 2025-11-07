Atria Investments Inc Buys 14,128 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

