Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of NUVB opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.50. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 864,194 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 4,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,005,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

