Q4 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Issued By DA Davidson

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

TopBuild stock opened at $405.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.21 and a 200-day moving average of $367.85. TopBuild has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,384.01. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

