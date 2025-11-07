Scotiabank Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $115.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.05.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 524.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

