What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Vertiv Q1 Earnings?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Vertiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertiv’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vertiv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $190.50 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.