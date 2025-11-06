Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 170.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.