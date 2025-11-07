Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.27. 416,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,208,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Harvest Minerals alerts:

About Harvest Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.