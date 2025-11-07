Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,605 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $126.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

