ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,029.20 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.