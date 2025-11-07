85,617 Shares in UiPath, Inc. $PATH Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 508.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UiPath by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Trading Down 3.0%

PATH stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.67, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,901.76. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

