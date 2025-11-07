SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.60 and last traded at GBX 15.73. 2,415,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,110,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50.

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.05.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

