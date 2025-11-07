T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,506 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

TCHP stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

