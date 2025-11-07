Claro Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

GS stock opened at $787.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $777.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.