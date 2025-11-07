Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Releases Earnings Results

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rohm had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

Rohm Stock Performance

ROHCY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.13. Rohm has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Rohm Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

