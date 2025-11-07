Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.5%

APO stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

