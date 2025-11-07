Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,337,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.53 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.74.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
