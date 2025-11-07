Strs Ohio Purchases 8,400 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,422,772.90. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,545. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

