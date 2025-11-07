Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $250.71 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,610.01 or 0.99949625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,144.46 or 0.99995874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000126 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,784,469.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.