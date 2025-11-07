Huntington National Bank Has $342,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE DAL opened at $57.89 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

