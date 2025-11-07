SpaceN (SN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80.42 Thousand

SpaceN (SN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. SpaceN has a market cap of $56.10 million and $80.42 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceN token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SpaceN has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,610.01 or 0.99949625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,144.46 or 0.99995874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SpaceN Token Profile

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft. The official website for SpaceN is www.spacen.xyz.

SpaceN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 1.43138338 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77,915.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

