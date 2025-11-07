Excalibur Management Corp Sells 109 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $787.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $777.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

