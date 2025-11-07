Financial Review: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) versus Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 436.91%. Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $8.92, suggesting a potential upside of 113.32%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Prime Medicine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.03 million ($0.91) -1.64 Prime Medicine $4.96 million 113.39 -$198.13 million ($1.56) -2.68

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -350.63% -201.82% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

