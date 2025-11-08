Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for Pet Valu Q4 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PET. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

Shares of PET stock opened at C$27.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.93. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$22.53 and a 52 week high of C$39.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

