JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RXST. Bank of America decreased their price target on RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RxSight from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $9.37 on Thursday. RxSight has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.16.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 25.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. RxSight has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in RxSight by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RxSight by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 112,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

