Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,255 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,695,000 after buying an additional 304,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,852,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

