Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,813,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after buying an additional 105,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.