Melius Research Has Negative Forecast for HII Q4 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Analysts at Melius Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Melius Research analyst S. Mikus now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:HII opened at $310.03 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.78.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
