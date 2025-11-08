Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $3,654,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 282.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $952.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $815.89. The company has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

