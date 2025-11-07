Comparing Dalton Industries (OTCMKTS:UMGP) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) and Dalton Industries (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Dalton Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -2.19% -7.47% -4.37% Dalton Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalton Industries has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stran & Company, Inc. and Dalton Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dalton Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Dalton Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.45 -$4.14 million ($0.13) -15.31 Dalton Industries $30,000.00 132.11 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -10.77

Dalton Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dalton Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dalton Industries beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

About Dalton Industries

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

