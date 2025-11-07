JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 479,460 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

