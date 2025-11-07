Movement (MOVE) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Movement (MOVE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Movement token can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Movement has a total market capitalization of $161.02 million and $34.53 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Movement has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100,610.01 or 0.99949625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,144.46 or 0.99995874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Profile

Movement launched on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.05883869 USD and is up 9.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $32,967,418.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

