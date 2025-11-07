Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Torch of Liberty has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Torch of Liberty token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Torch of Liberty has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $706.86 thousand worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torch of Liberty Profile

Torch of Liberty was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official website is torchofliberty.global. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc.

Buying and Selling Torch of Liberty

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.02787535 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $719,419.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

