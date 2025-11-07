Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 8.58%.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.31.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
