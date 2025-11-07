Broadview Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

