CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.440-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 2.1%

CNH stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,551,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 353,667 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

