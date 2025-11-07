Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
