Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.