Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,389 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.24 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,727.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.