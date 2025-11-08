iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.8250, with a volume of 16731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 256,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 248,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 117,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

