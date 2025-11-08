TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48, FiscalAI reports. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. TruBridge updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TruBridge Stock Up 0.9%

TBRG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 136,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,536. The stock has a market cap of $291.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TruBridge has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TruBridge in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TruBridge by 31.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 117,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TruBridge by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

