Insider Selling: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Insider Sells 47,931 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,475.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at $642,550.82. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE UP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 6,811,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,071. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

