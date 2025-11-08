Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.2080, but opened at $2.9550. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 755 shares traded.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Woolworths Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 209.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

