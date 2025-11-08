United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 16.44%.

United Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of United Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, United Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in United Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 85,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 82.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

