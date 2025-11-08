Head to Head Review: Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) versus Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Baltic International USA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $143.51 million 2.67 $47.67 million $0.56 21.68 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -0.60

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palmer Square Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 10.85% 10.77% 4.10% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 1 0 2.25 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Baltic International USA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

