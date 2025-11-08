Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 11.4% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.9650. Approximately 7,312,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,134,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Hertz Global Stock Up 6.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

