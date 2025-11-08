iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 68,866 shares.The stock last traded at $76.1610 and had previously closed at $75.98.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHE. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,665.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 231.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

