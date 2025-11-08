Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.1150. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $11.1628, with a volume of 683 shares.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

