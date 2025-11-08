Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lion had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Lion Stock Performance

LIOPF stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.33. Lion has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

